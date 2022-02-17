Modi's governance only in advertisements: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Thursday, saying its governance is only visible in advertisements.

She also accused the BJP and the AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains.

''Modiji's governance is only in advertisements, there is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and price rise would not have been there. Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends,'' the Congress general secretary told reporters at Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab, where she also addressed a rally.

She said poor people, small traders and small entrepreneurs in the country are facing several difficulties and hitting out at the Centre, asked who is worrying about them.

''Where is governance?'' Priyanka Gandhi asked and said an amount of Rs 2,000 crore is being spent on publicity.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she said ''both use religion, sentiments to do politics. They are not doing development''.

At the rally, the Congress leader attacked both Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

''When I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they understand Punjabiyat? To understand it, one has to live it. Punjabiyat is a sentiment.

''Those who talk about Punjab and Punjabiyat before you, one of them has bowed before his billionaire friends and the second one is Kejriwal. For politics and power, he can bow before anyone. That is the truth,'' she said.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

