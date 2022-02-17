Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh election: No farmer needs to pay electricity bill if BJP given 'another opportunity', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shikohabad BJP rally. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the farmers in the state would be relieved of electricity bills if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government comes to power again. Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Amit Shah said, "Give us another opportunity and for the next five years no farmer in Uttar Pradesh will pay electricity bill under our government."

Attacking Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said SP is Samajwadi just for namesake, 'S' in Samajwadi means to collect 'Sampati' (property) while 'P' stands for encouraging Parivarvaad' (dynasty politics) in the state. "Akhilesh Babu's motto is to collect tax and go on foreign vacations but BJP's motto is to collect tax and implement welfare policies for the poor", said the Union Home Minister. (ANI) Shikohabad will vote on February 20 and the counting is on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

