President, VP, PM greet KCR on birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of different states and other leaders wished Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday on the occasion of his birthday, while the ruling TRS leaders and workers organised various events on a grand scale to mark the day.

President Kovind and PM Modi telephoned Rao (popularly known as KCR) to convey the greetings, a CMO release said. ''Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life,'' Modi tweeted.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana greeted Rao, the CMO said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also conveyed his greetings over phone to Rao, who was born on February 17, 1954.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan greeted Rao.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, against whom an FIR was registered in Hyderabad on Wednesday over his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also wished Rao.

''Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K Chandrashekar Rao ji. May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health and a long life,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

The ruling TRS leaders have organised philanthropic and other activities on a large scale over the last few days on the occasion of Rao's birthday.

TRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao and other leaders cut a cake at Telangana Bhavan here, the TRS headquarters, and watched a Hindi documentary on the life of KCR.

TRS MLC and KCR's daughter K Kavitha offered prayers at the Yellamma temple at Balkampet here and presented new ornaments to the goddess. She said she prayed for the good health of her father and the well-being of people.

On the occasion of the CM's birthday, Telugu actor Nagarjuna adopted 1,080 acres of forest land on the city outskirts and laid the foundation stone for an Urban Forest Park named after his late father and veteran Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The adoption was done with the inspiration of 'Green India Challenge' initiated by TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, a nephew of the CM, a release said.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Telangana claimed that its president and MP A Revanth Reddy was taken into custody by police, while other party leaders were restrained from going ahead with planned protests demanding that the government issue notification, on the occasion of KCR's birthday, for filling up job vacancies.

