Mamata's political agenda will shift focus from issue of securing federal structure: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Thursday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's attempts to combine the agenda of a proposed meeting of opposition chief ministers with forming an alliance of regional parties will shift the focus from the ''serious business'' of securing the federal structure.

Banerjee had earlier called for a meeting of all non-NDA chief ministers to discuss the allegedly increasing curbs on ''state autonomy'' under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The latest editorial in Communist Party of India (Marxist) mouthpiece ''People's Democracy'' also highlighted why the need for a united stand of the states in defending their rights ''cannot be overstated''.

''Mamata Banerjee is seeking to conflate the proposed meeting of chief ministers with the forging of an alternative alliance of regional parties. It will only detract from the serious business of protecting the federal principle.

''Talk of a federal front by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or Mamata Banerjee's attempt to project herself as heading an alternative alliance are political matters, which should not be mixed up with the task of bringing all chief ministers of non-BJP state governments together,'' it said.

The editorial said any such conference of chief ministers should focus exclusively on federalism and the states' rights.

The need for a united stand of the state governments in defending the states' rights cannot be overstated, it added.

''Any attempt to utilise such a forum to cobble up political alliances will undermine the importance of the issue of federalism and states' rights and end up being counter-productive,'' the editorial said.

