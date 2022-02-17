Brazil's Bolsonaro says Ukraine-Russia war "in no one's interest"

A war between Ukraine and Russia is "in no one's interest," Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday in Budapest, arriving from Moscow where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

Bolsonaro told a briefing after meeting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that they shared a common stance on a number of issues, including "a fight for the protection of families."

