Brazil's Bolsonaro says Ukraine-Russia war "in no one's interest"

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:22 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: ANI
A war between Ukraine and Russia is "in no one's interest," Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday in Budapest, arriving from Moscow where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

Bolsonaro told a briefing after meeting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that they shared a common stance on a number of issues, including "a fight for the protection of families."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

