No 'Parivarwad' in Congress, no PM, CM from Gandhi family since Rajiv Gandhi: Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday refuted the allegation of dynasty politics often been made by the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress, by stating that no one from the Gandhi family has been Prime Minister or Chief Minister since Rajiv Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:58 IST
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday refuted the allegation of dynasty politics often been made by the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress, by stating that no one from the Gandhi family has been Prime Minister or Chief Minister since Rajiv Gandhi. "There is no 'Parivarwad' (Dynasty politics) in Congress, everyone in this party wants to work for the country. After Rajiv Gandhi, no one ever became the Prime Minister or Chief Minister from that family. Congress has always fought elections on idealogy and we can sacrifice our life for that too," said Kharge.

Slamming BJP over inducting various leaders from opposition parties including Congress into its fold, Congress leader pointed out that the BJP was supporting leaders entering politics through dynasty. "BJP supports dynasty politics and then levels allegations against us. BJP has inducted politicians from other parties who come from dynasty politics," he added.

Kharge was making a veiled reference to leaders like Jitin Prasada, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Suvendu Adhikari, who hailed from a lineage of political families, joining the BJP after leaving their respective parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

