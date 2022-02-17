Cong workers hold rally in city against Eshwarappa remark

Left Menu

Congress workers on Thursday took out a rally from in the city protesting against state Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappas remark about hoisting the saffron flag at the Red Fort.The protestors, who took out a rally from Hampankatta to the clock tower, raised slogans demanding the ministers resignation over his irresponsible statement.Police foiled an attempt by the workers who tried to burn an effigy of Eshwarappa during the protest.Addressing the protestors, former MLA J R Lobo said Eshwarappa appears to have lost control over his tongue.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:38 IST
Congress workers on Thursday took out a rally from in the city protesting against state Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa's remark about hoisting the saffron flag at the Red Fort.

The protestors, who took out a rally from Hampankatta to the clock tower, raised slogans demanding the minister's resignation over his irresponsible statement.

Police foiled an attempt by the workers who tried to burn an effigy of Eshwarappa during the protest.

Addressing the protestors, former MLA J R Lobo said Eshwarappa appears to have lost control over his tongue. Being a senior leader who knows the Constitution, he should be more responsible while speaking to the media, Lobo said.

Former city mayor Shashidhar Hegde also condemned the statement of Eshwarappa. The minister should be sacked by the chief minister as he is unfit to hold the post, Hegde said.

Eshwarappa had recently made a controversial remark that a day will come when the saffron flag is hoisted atop the Red Fort in place of the tricolour.

