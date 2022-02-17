Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high."
Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, Biden said there was “every indication that they are prepared to go into Ukraine” and there was no plan for him to hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- White House
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. House to hold procedural vote on China competition bill on Wednesday-source
Former U.S. security officials urge Congress to act on China legislation
Democratic U.S. Senator Lujan hospitalized after stroke -aide
Olympics-Canada and U.S. rivalry heats up Beijing Winter Games
Olympics-Canada and U.S. rivalry heats up Beijing Winter Games