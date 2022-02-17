Left Menu

BJP has transformed Manipur from blockades to development, says JP Nadda

Ahead of the Manipur election, BJP National President JP Nadda during a public rally here on Thursday said that BJP has transformed the state from blockades to the path of development.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:05 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda during a public rally in Manipur. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Manipur election, BJP National President JP Nadda during a public rally here on Thursday said that BJP has transformed the state from blockades to the path of development. "Five years ago Manipur's situation was marred by blockades and bandhs but under Chief Minister N Biren Singh we have transformed the state from blockades to development of every section of society", said Nadda.

He further said, "Bandhs and blockades have stopped in Manipur. The agricultural budget in Manipur has been increased two times in five years under the Biren Singh government. We will take Manipur to newer heights in the next five years with your blessings." BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday released the party's election manifesto for Manipur, promising preservation of the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooty to college going girls.

While releasing the manifesto, Nadda said, "The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward - we will ensure more development in the future." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

