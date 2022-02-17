Left Menu

Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'

But he said a diplomatic solution remained possible, which is why he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the United Nations to make a statement on Thursday. "He'll lay out what that path is," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:19 IST
Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high" but the door to a diplomatic solution remained open.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, Biden said there was “every indication we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine” and there was no plan for him to hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked how high the threat of Russian invasion was at the moment, Biden said, "It's very high."

He said Russia had not moved back its forces from the Ukrainian border and the United States had reason to believe Russia was engaged in a false flag operation that Moscow would use to justify an invasion. But he said a diplomatic solution remained possible, which is why he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the United Nations to make a statement on Thursday.

"He'll lay out what that path is," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022