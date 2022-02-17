Congress pooh-poohs BJP's claim of bringing stability to Manipur

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday described the BJP's claim of bringing stability to poll-bound Manipur as ''hollow'' and its zero-tolerance policy towards drugs as a ''joke''.

Releasing the manifesto earlier in the day, BJP national president JP Nadda asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state has headed towards development in the last five years, tackling the drug menace and achieving stability with rule of law being established.

Ramesh told reporters that the Manipur government website informs people that only 47 per cent of the state's eligible population have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is among the lowest in the country.

He claimed that this proves the failure of the BJP government in the North-eastern state where assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

It was the Congress that gave the people of the state a ''stable and able government'' for 15 years in a row since 2002, Ramesh said, claiming that the BJP's manifesto is nothing but ''joomla'' (mere announcements).

To call the election results of 2002, 2007 and 2012 as mandates of instability is a ''mockery'' and an insult to the people of Manipur, the AICC observer said. ''The Constitution was murdered by the BJP in 2017. The mandate was for the Congress but the BJP formed the government,'' he said.

The assembly election threw a hung house in 2017, in which the Congress emerged as the single largest party. However, the BJP, in alliance with regional parties, formed the government.

''Political instability came only in the last five years. The BJP gave five years of darkness,'' Ramesh said.

On the menace of drug abuse in the state, he claimed that everybody is aware of the nexus that exists between the ruling party and the narcotic mafia.

''In the last five years, there is a complete destruction of democracy and civil rights,'' the former Union minister said. Slamming the BJP manifesto for being ''silent'' on the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), he said the Congress has made its stand clear on the controversial law.

In its manifesto released earlier, the grand old party promised to work towards repeal of the Act, if voted to power.

Ramesh alleged that the NGOs, the media and anyone who oppose the chief minister and the government were under threat. Concerning the BJP's promise of taking the administration to the doorstep of every household in the hills of the state, he asked why the autonomous district council elections were not held in five years.

