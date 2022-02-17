Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi urges voters to give 5 years to Channi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged voters of Punjab to give five years to Charanjit Singh Channi, whom he called a dynamic leader, by ensuring that the party retains power in the state.

Gandhi also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on several issues and asserted that it was the Channi-led 111-day government which has taken several “pro-people” decisions.

Addressing a poll rally at Bassi Pathana, 35 km from here, Gandhi said the chairmanships of several boards and corporations in the state will be given to Congress workers and not to the sons of legislators, if his party returns to power after the February 20 assembly polls.

Gandhi also questioned the silence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the recent accusation of former party leader Kumar Vishwas who accused the Delhi chief minister of supporting separatists in Punjab.

Other Congress leaders, including Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, too have sought a clarification from Kejriwal over the matter.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha has described Vishwas' allegation as ''malicious, unfounded and fabricated.'' During the rally, Gandhi said, Kejriwal has not uttered a single word about the accusation levelled by Vishwas and asked the AAP leader to answer whether his former colleague’s claim was true or false.

“Why is he not replying? Because the AAP co-founder (Vishwas) is speaking the truth,” said Gandhi.

He also south to know from Kejriwal why he had apologised to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a defamation case in 2018.

Gandhi claimed the AAP’s ‘mohalla clinics’ in Delhi had failed during the COVID-19 pandemic as thousands of people in the city had died because of shortage of oxygen, non-availability of beds and ventilators.

The Congress leader also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and implementation of the new goods and services tax regime. Lauding the 111-day tenure of Channi-led government in Punjab, Gandhi said several “people-friendly” decisions, including reducing power tariff by Rs 3 per unit, waiving electricity arrears and slashing fuel prices, have been taken.

He also targeted AAP's Delhi model, alleging that it was “hollow”, the same way the Gujarat model was.

“I know Channi ji. He is a dynamic leader. He is from a poor family and he understands poverty,” said Gandhi.

If the Congress is re-elected, three monopolies in transport system, cable TV and sand mining will be demolished.

The youth will be given (bus) permits. The cable TV charges will be reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 200 and a trolley of sand will be made available at Rs 1,200, he said.

“Give him (Channi) five years,” Gandhi told the gathering.

He claimed that when he had asked former chief minister and Punjab leader Amarinder Singh to reduce electricity tariff, he expressed his inability to do so saying, “We have a contract with the power companies.” “You are the Punjab chief minister, don’t you have a contract with the people of Punjab,” Gandhi said as he targeted Singh, who has quit the Congress and formed his own party – Punjab Lok Congress – which is fighting the assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

But when Channi was made the CM, he waived arrears of electricity charges and reduced power tariff by Rs 3 per unit, said Gandhi.

The Congress leader further said peace and brotherhood are the most important for Punjab and without these, “there will be no employment, no development, and the whole state will suffer.” PTI CHS VSD RHL

