Ukraine says Russia will try to blame escalation on us
Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:41 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said after talks with his British counterpart that Russia would try to set up different situations to blame Kyiv for escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. "We should be ready for any scenario," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists within Ukraine exchanged fire across a frontline that divides them, in what Western officials described as a possible pretext created by Moscow to invade.
