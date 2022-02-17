Apologise on Shiv Jayanti for Maha remarks: Patole to PM

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise and seek forgiveness on Shiv Jayanti for ''insulting'' the state with his remarks on the 2020 migrant crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Congress will send letters to Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP pressing for this demand till February 19 which is observed as Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Maharashtra in Parliament by accusing the people of the state of being spreaders of COVID-19. And to press for its demand that PM Modi apologise to the state for the insult, the Congress will launch a new phase of its agitation over the issue,'' he said.

''As part of that agitation, Congress workers will send thousands of letters to Modi, through Leader of the Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis, asking him (the PM) to apologise to Maharashtra on Shiv Jayanti Day and seek forgiveness from public,'' Patole told a press conference.

Modi had said in the Lok Sabha that the Congress ''crossed all limits'' during the COVID-19 pandemic, and accused the party of instigating and scaring innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states from Mumbai.

Patole said the BJP government at the Centre imposed a sudden lockdown in March 2020 after the pandemic hit the country.

The Centre did not help people in those difficult times and it was the Congress party and the Maharashtra government which came to the rescue of millions of people stranded due to the shutdown, he said.

''The Congress has always been at the forefront of helping people in distress. The Prime Minister has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji's Maharashtra by accusing the state of spreading coronavirus while we were helping lakhs of people as part of our social commitment,'' Patole said.

To seek an apology from Modi over his comments, the Maharashtra Congress has been holding agitations in front of the houses of Union ministers from the BJP and party MPs in the state.

Under the second phase of the agitation, letters will be sent asking the Prime Minister to apologise to the people of the state, the Congress leader said.

Giving details of the content of the letter, he said, ''History stands testimony to the fact that Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not bow in front of either the throne of Delhi or the arrogant British.

''Just as the PM had to apologise for insulting the farmers of the country (referring to now scrapped agri laws), it would be better for him to apologise for insulting Maharashtra. Don't play with Maharashtra's self-esteem, the people of Maharashtra will never forgive you. On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, seek forgiveness and atone for your sins.'' Responding to a question, Patole said the treatment meted out by the police to state Congress general secretary Atul Londhe during a protest in front of the official residence of Fadnavis here was highly insulting.

The MPCC president said he would ask the Chief Minister to take action in the matter.

