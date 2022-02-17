'Bhaiya" remark: Channi says meant for AAP leaders, not migrant workers from UP, Bihar

Under fire over his 'UP de bhaiye' remark, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said his comment had been “twisted” and lauded migrants for their contribution to the state's development.

Channi took to Twitter after coming under attack from several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who referred to the remark at his election rally in Punjab’s Abohar and in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

With party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side during an election roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday, Channi had asked people not to let the “bhaiyas” from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state.

The remark was apparently aimed at Aam Aadmi Party leaders, but “bhaiya” is considered a derogatory term for migrants from UP and Bihar who work in Punjab.

The Punjab chief minister said his comment was directed at a few individuals causing disruption in the state.

“My statement is being twisted since yesterday. The migrants have taken Punjab to the path of development with their hard work. They have always contributed towards development,” he said in a video message on Twitter.

“Our love for them is in our heart and nobody can take it out,” he added.

Channi said his remark referred to AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh, alleging that they come the state from outside to create disturbance.

“But for people from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other places who come to Punjab for work, Punjab is theirs as much as it is ours. Therefore, it is not correct to show this in a wrong manner. Migrants are dear to us,” he said, adding that many people from Punjab also work in other states.

He then acknowledged the contribution of migrants in various fields in Punjab, asking them not to equate themselves with “people like Kejriwal”.

“These people have come here to spread anarchy in the state whereas migrants come here for development,” he said.

''My brothers & sisters from UP & Bihar have contributed towards building Punjab. We have been together for generations & I love & respect all of them like my own family members,” Channi tweeted.

Earlier reacting to the “bhaiya” remark, PM Modi said at his rally, “The Congress always makes people of one region fight against another region for their own gain.” In Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also slammed Channi.

''This is nonsense. I am appalled at how people can say such things. Does he not know how many people from Bihar live there (in Punjab) and how much they have served that land,'' he said.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was seen beside Channi, clapping when he made the remarks during the roadshow.

''Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab,'' Channi had said, adding that ''Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye'' won't be allowed to enter the state.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the comment ''very shameful''.

