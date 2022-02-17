BJP's double-engine govt gave impetus to develop, established rule of law in UP: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday claimed that Uttar Pradesh had an ''atmosphere of riots and anarchy'' which changed under the BJP's ''double-engine government'' that gave impetus to the development and established the rule of law.

He claimed the attack on Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, the BJP candidate pitted against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, makes evident the ''desperation'' of the Samajwadi Party chief who is ''sensing defeat'' in the Assembly polls.

The senior BJP leader accused Akhilesh Yadav of trying to foist a 'danga (riot) raaj' in Uttar Pradesh, so that ''criminals associated with Samajwadi Party will have a free run to loot''.

The people of the state have seen the atmosphere of riots and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh for years. Even the law-and-order machinery and castes were used for political interests, Jitendra Singh alleged.

Singh claimed that in previous governments, be it of the Congress or the Samajwadi Party, MPs and MLAs belonged to the same family.

''Promotion of family interests and caste politics were the bedrocks of the Akhilesh Yadav government and that's an irony as socialists can't be dynasts.'' People have not forgotten that 'mafia era' and will make sure the BJP returns to power with a thumping majority, Jitendra Singh claimed.

''Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has turned Uttar Pradesh into a dynamic state where people are happy. Those attacking us are promoting anarchy in despair of defeat,'' he told reporters here.

A value-based system has been established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to implement in Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Singh claimed.

He also accused Akhilesh Yadav of demoralising policemen by making inappropriate remarks on policemen.

''By doing so, he is raising the morale of the unruly elements of his party. People will not allow the goons and mafia to return,'' Jitendra Singh claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)