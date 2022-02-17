Democrats ask U.S. government to consider cancelling Trump hotel lease

A congressional committee on Thursday asked the U.S. government to cancel former president Donald Trump's lease of a historic Washington property, saying that recent courtroom developments have cast doubt on the accuracy of his company's financial statements.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform said it believed the Trump Organization may have misled the federal government when it applied to turn the Old Post Office Building into a luxury hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)