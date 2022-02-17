Arvind Kejriwal alleges Cong, SAD, BJP colluding to defeat AAP in Punjab

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the rival parties of collusion and claimed their only aim is to prevent his party from coming to power in Punjab.

He alleged the SAD, Congress and the BJP have come together to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Assembly elections.

They fear if the AAP comes to power it will put an end to the ''loot'' that these parties have been carrying out in the state, Kejriwal claimed.

He told people that if all the parties are ''colluding to defeat our honest politics, then you should unite to defeat their politics of loot and corruption''.

''This time, we have to vote to save Punjab. Vote for the better future of your children. Vote to end corruption and mafia''.

These people want to ''loot Punjab the way they have been doing for the last 70 years'', Kejriwal alleged, adding, ''Now they are afraid that when the AAP government is formed in Punjab, then their loot business will stop forever.'' On Thursday, Kejriwal reached Gurdaspur to campaign for AAP candidates and held street-corner meetings. Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

''We aim to set right the education and health system of Punjab. We also aim to improve the condition of Punjab's agriculture and farmers. The electricity and water problems have to be solved. We want to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and give them good education and employment.

''While we want to end corruption and mafia in Punjab, the only aim of the Congress, Akali and BJP is to defeat the AAP. The people of Punjab should vote for the party which has a roadmap for the development of the state and form a pro-people government,'' he added.

Claiming that BJP won't win any assembly seat in Punjab, Kejriwal maintained that ''voting for BJP means wasting your vote''. He also alleged the BJP never had development, schools, hospitals, electricity, water and employment as their poll plank.

''Give us one chance, we will make Punjab prosperous again. Good education and ample employment opportunities mean good future of the young generation.'' At a press conference in Amritsar, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said bringing AAP to power means people can avail themselves of citizen-centric services from the comforts of their homes.

''The AAP dispensation is the first in the country to launch a plan to extend government facilities to people's homes in Delhi. To avail government facilities in Delhi, people do not have to go to offices or visit the houses of any minister or MLA.

''As many as but 300 facilities and services are delivered to people's doorsteps,'' he said, adding his party has zero tolerance towards corruption.

Sisodia said the Kejriwal government in Delhi has made great strides by bringing in good teachers, doctors and other officials and similar steps can be taken in Punjab.

AAP's Punjab unit president and its chief ministerial face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress while campaigning in Mansa district.

He alleged that ''sand mafia, cable mafia and drug mafia'' got patronage under these Congress and SAD rules.

''In the last (Assembly) elections, the Congress had promised to end drug menace within four weeks of coming to power but did nothing. Instead, mafias flourished under their regime,'' Mann said.

''Now, Congress leaders have no moral right to seek votes from the people of Punjab on these issues. On the contrary, they should apologize to the people for their false promises in 2017,'' Mann said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)