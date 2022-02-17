Russia expulsion of U.S. deputy ambassador 'unprovoked' - White House
"Russia's actions against our deputy chief of a mission, who was a key member of the embassy's leadership team, was unprovoked," Jean-Pierre said, speaking to reporters on Air Force One enroute to Ohio.
Moscow's expulsion of the U.S. deputy ambassador to Russia was "unprovoked," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday, while warning about the heightened potential of a Russian invasion into Ukraine.
Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman from the country, the U.S. State Department said Thursday, confirming RIA news reports. "Russia's actions against our deputy chief of a mission, who was a key member of the embassy's leadership team, was unprovoked," Jean-Pierre said, speaking to reporters on Air Force One enroute to Ohio. "Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will signal the U.S.'s "intense commitment to diplomacy" in remarks at the United Nations later on Thursday, Jean-Pierre said. She reiterated U.S. President Joe Biden's warning earlier in the day that a Russian attack on Ukraine could come at any time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Open enquiry: ACB records statement of Param Bir Singh
Over 11.48 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre
FACTBOX-After the fall, Islamic State strikes from Iraq and Syria hinterlands
Tunisia seeking IMF deal, can pay state salaries - minister
FACTBOX-After the fall, Islamic State strikes from Iraq and Syria hinterlands