Maha Cong delegation meets CM to discuss allotment of funds to ministers, MLAs and other issues

A delegation of Congress leaders from Maharashtra met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday to discuss various issues, including that of allotment of funds to the departments of the party ministers and the constituencies of legislators.

Congress shares power with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The delegation included AICC secretary in-charge H K Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, PWD Minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan and party's state unit president Nana Patole.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha', Patole said Thackeray has assured that he would look into the issue of allocation of funds to Congress ministers and legislators.

The party has made some suggestions to the CM regarding the functioning of the over two-year-old MVA government. ''Issues like the Assembly Speaker's election, problem in power supply in rural areas by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) were some other issues that were discussed,'' he said.

Patole said that Congress has also demanded a probe into the allegations made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. ''Not a single allegation levelled by Somaiya so far has been proved. The BJP works against the interests of the state,'' he said.

Patole said when the country was facing unemployment, inflation and issues related to farmers and labour, the BJP has raised the 'hijab' issue to deflect attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)