Left Menu

Ex-Punjab MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon expelled from Congress for 'anti-party activities'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:46 IST
Ex-Punjab MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon expelled from Congress for 'anti-party activities'
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress expelled former Punjab MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon from the party on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities.

Dhillon, a two-time former MLA from the Barnala constituency, was denied ticket by the Congress for the February 20 state Assembly polls.

The party has fielded former Union minister Pawan Bansal's son Manish Bansal from the Barnala seat.

''The Disciplinary Action Committee has expelled Kewal Singh Dhillon from the party with immediate effect in view of anti-party activities,'' according to a statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh Harish Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, party MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari expressed shock over the development.

''Shocked to read @KewalDhillonINC summarily expelled from @INCIndia without even as much as a notice.

''When no one was prepared to invest a penny in Punjab during days of terror he brought @PepsiCo to Punjab in 1980s. He was a Congressman when it was an invitation to assassination,'' Tewari said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022