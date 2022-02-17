Hungary's opposition leader flags higher family subsidies, fight against graft

Hungary's opposition will double subsidies for families and will also set up an anti-corruption agency to prevent fraud involving EU funds if it wins an election in April, opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay said on Thursday.

Marki-Zay, a small-town mayor and Catholic father of seven, who leads a six-party opposition alliance against Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also told supporters that a government under his leadership would draw up a new constitution and seek to have it approved in a referendum.

