Chadha hits out rival political parties for trying to defame Kejriwal

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at rival political parties for their attempts to “defame” Arvind Kejriwal and stop his party from coming to power in Punjab.

Chadha, who is MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, said for the past few days, leaders of the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP are constantly attacking Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal through their statements.

“All the parties came together to stop the AAP from forming the government in Punjab. As part of the conspiracy, Congress, BJP and Akali leaders are continuously giving false statements and spreading disinformation to defame Arvind Kejriwal,” he said in a statement here.

Chadha said that at the time of Delhi elections too, the opposition parties had said that Kejriwal is a Naxalite, a terrorist.

“But the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to the BJP. The people of Delhi told that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a nationalist. Kejriwal is our son, our brother,” said Chadha.

Chadha said Kejriwal “whom the Congress and the BJP call terrorist, built world class schools in Delhi, built good hospitals for the treatment of common people, in these hospitals treatment completely is free”.

He said the leader waived bus fares for women, initiated pilgrimages for old people free of charge, and provisioned for higher pension amount than all other states.

The AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge said when the BJP and the Congress could not find any evidence against Kejriwal, they resorted to lying to malign his image.

“But the people of Punjab are not going to be affected by their propaganda. The people of Punjab have made up their mind that this time they have to get rid of these dishonest and corrupt parties and give a chance to the duo of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for the prosperity of Punjab,” he said.

Chadha said the rival parties fear that If AAP government is formed in Punjab then their ''corrupt political business'' will be closed forever, like it did, he claimed, when he came to power in Delhi in 2015.

He said similar accusations were hurled at Kejriwal even during the last elections.

“But this time the people of Punjab are not going to fall for the lies of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi. This time the people of Punjab will not allow such propagandas to succeed,” he said.

Lambasting former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists, Chadha said if he had such information why he held it back till now. “Why did he suddenly remember these things a day before the election? If he had any evidence related to terrorism against Kejriwal, why didn't he inform the security and investigative agencies? Was he also involved in this, which is why he remained silent for so long,” he asked.

He alleged Vishwas was making such accusations out of resentment because he did not get the Rajya Sabha seat.

Chadha appealed to the people of Punjab to stay alert against “fake messages” on WhatsApp and elsewhere. “In the next 72 hours you will get a lot of fake messages and videos through WhatsApp and other social media. Don't be misled by these fake news, propaganda and disinformation,” he said.

