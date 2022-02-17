Punjab polls: Congress wants to gain power by dividing society: Rajnath Singh over Channi's "UP, Bihar ke bhaiya" remark

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a potshot at the Congress on Thursday over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' remark, saying that the Congress wants to gain power by dividing the society. "Congress wants to gain power by dividing the society. When he(Channi) was saying this, Priyanka Gandhi was standing there. India is the only country that has not considered not only the people living within its borders as its family but also the people across the world," said the Union Minister while addressing an election rally in Punjab's Nangal today.

"Anyone can visit any state in the country. Being a CM, Channi should work towards taking all along", he added. He also slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for endorsing Channi's views by clapping during his speech.

The Defence Minister further said, "I have come here to say to the public that BJP should get a chance in Punjab. Till now, no one has been able to level allegations of corruption at our party." Referring to the "infighting within the Congress party" in Punjab, Singh said, "I see the Chief Minister of Punjab. Ye to bina sainiko wale senapati hain (He is like a Commander without army). He has become the Senapati (Chief Minister), but he does not have any army. But Congress is fighting within itself."

Channi had made the statement, "don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab," during a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Following this, BJP and Aam Admi Party (AAP) criticized Chief Minister Channi and Congress. Meanwhile giving clarification over Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that CM Channi's statement was misconstrued.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi said, "All that Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I do not think anyone from Uttar Pradesh is interested in coming to Punjab and rule." Punjab is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

