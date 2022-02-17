3 candidates file nomination papers for Majuli by-poll in Assam

Altogether three candidates have filed their nomination papers for the by-election to Assam's Majuli (Scheduled Tribe) assembly constituency, an official said. Thursday was the last day for filing nomination papers for the March 7 bypoll.

For the ruling alliance, the BJP has fielded Bhuban Gam for the seat, while the opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) named Chittaranjan Basumatary as its nominee. The third candidate is Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C), the official said.

The Congress has decided not to contest but to leave the seat for the AJP in a bid to unite the anti-BJP forces.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Friday while the last date for withdrawal is February 21. The result will be declared on March 10.

The election to the constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Aysuh Sarbananda Sonowal who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in September last year.

Sonowal, a former chief minister, was elected to the assembly from Majuli for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021.

