Left Menu

UK scraps 'golden visas' amid Russian money concerns

PTI | London | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:23 IST
UK scraps 'golden visas' amid Russian money concerns
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government said Thursday it is scrapping so-called “golden visas” offering residency to wealthy foreign investors amid security concerns and renewed calls for the UK to review its links with Russia.

The Home Office said the Tier 1 investor visa route has given opportunities for “corrupt elites to access the UK''. It said that in some cases, the visas have “given rise to security concerns, including people acquiring their wealth illegitimately and being associated with wider corruption”.

The visa route, which was introduced in 2008, offered residency to people investing 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) or more in the UK and allows their families to join them. It will be shut to all new applicants from all nationalities with immediate effect, the government said.

Many of those who acquired such visas were Russians, and critics have long questioned whether the policy facilitated money laundering in the UK. Concerns about Moscow's reach in the UK have intensified as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the move was part of the government's crackdown on illicit finance.

“I want to ensure the British people have confidence in the system, including stopping corrupt elites who threaten our national security and push dirty money around our cities,'' Patel said in a statement.

Asked Thursday about cracking down on Russian money in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to bring in “tough sanctions” against Russia.

“Clearly, it's time to bring in some tough sanctions against the Russian regime, against big Russian companies — organisations of strategic importance. And also making sure that we stop the raising of funds by Russian companies on London financial markets,” Johnson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022