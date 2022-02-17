Modi tears into Channi for 'UP, Bihar de bhaiya' remark, Punjab CM says comment "twisted", Nitish calls it "appalling"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP, Bihar de bhaiya' remark asking if the Congress leader could use the language for the land where Guru Ravidas and Sikh Guru Gobind Singh were born.

As his comment snowballed into a huge controversy right in the midst of the high voltage Assembly poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Channi said it had been “twisted” and went on to laud the migrants for their contribution to Punjab's development. Punjab goes to polls this Sunday while five more phases remain in the seven-phase elections in UP.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi defended Channi, saying his reference in the remark was to the AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in Punjab.

''Channi ji said specifically that Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis, not by outsiders--that was the context of his comment. He was referring to AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in Punjab,'' she said in a statement to PTI when her comments were sought over the controversy. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) is expected to put up a strong showing in the four-cornered contest in Punjab.

Modi attacked Channi at two separate poll ralies in Abohar in Punjab and in Fatehpur in UP and said that when the chief Minister insulted the people of UP, the Gandhi family kept clapping.

In a video on social media, Priyanka Gandhi was seen beside Channi, clapping when he made the remark in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

Channi had courted controversy by asking people during a road show not to let ''UP, Bihar and Delhi de bhaiya'' enter the state.

The word ''bhaiya'' in reference to people from UP and Bihar is generally considered offensive and a derogatory term for migrants from the two states who work in Punjab.

While a complaint was lodged in a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar against Channi for his ''insulting'' remark, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lambasted the Congress leader calling the remark ''nonsense and appalling''.

The petition was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by social activist Tamanna Hashmi, who has claimed that the comment has ''put in danger lives of Biharis living in Punjab”.

Hashmi, who remains in news for litigation against high-profile people, has sought direction to the police for lodging an FIR against Channi under IPC sections 294, 294A, 504 and 511, which pertain to causing deliberate insult to feelings.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Nitish Kumar sought to know if Channi was unaware how much people of Bihar have served Punjab.

''This is nonsense. I am appalled at how people can say such things. Does he (Channi) not know how many people from Bihar live there (in Punjab) and how much they have served that land,'' he said.

At the Abroha rally, Modi alleged that the Congress always makes people of one region fight against another region for its own gains.

''By such statements, who are they trying to insult. There would hardly be any village here where our brethren from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar would not be doing hard work,'' said Modi.

“I want to ask these leaders where was Sant Ravidas born. Was he born in Punjab? He was born in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and you will not let 'bhaiyas' of Uttar Pradesh enter here. Will you throw out Ravidasiyas (followers of Guru Ravidas), will you erase Sant Ravidas’ name too,'' he asked.

He further asked where Guru Gobind Singh was born.

“He was born in Patna Sahib in Bihar. And you say you will not let people of Bihar enter. Will you then insult Guru Gobind Singh ji? Will you tolerate Guru Gobind Singh's insult? Will you insult the land where Guru Gobind Singh was born, will you use such language that you will not let people of that state enter here,” said Modi.

Modi also latched on to the Congress chief minister's remark at the Fatehpur rally, asking people to stay away from such parties.

''When the chief Minister insulted the people of UP, the Gandhi family kept clapping. And today these people are asking for votes from the people of UP. You have to stay away from these 'parivarwadi (dynasts),'' he said.

Channi took to Twitter to say his comment was directed at a few individuals causing disruption in the state.

“My statement is being twisted since yesterday. The migrants have taken Punjab to the path of development with their hard work. They have always contributed towards development,” he said in a video message.

“Our love for them is in our heart and nobody can take it out,” he added.

Channi said his remark referred to AAP leaders like Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh, alleging that they come the state from outside to create disturbance.

“But for people from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other places who come to Punjab for work, Punjab is theirs as much as it is ours. Therefore, it is not correct to show this in a wrong manner. Migrants are dear to us,” he said, adding that many people from Punjab also work in other states.

He then acknowledged the contribution of migrants in various fields in Punjab, asking them not to equate themselves with “people like Kejriwal”.

“These people have come here to spread anarchy in the state whereas migrants come here for development.'' ''My brothers & sisters from UP & Bihar have contributed towards building Punjab. We have been together for generations & I love & respect all of them like my own family members.'' PTI CHS SUN VSD RDK ASH ABN SNS SKC NAC GSN

