Left Menu

Terror organizations, separatists gain ground under Congress and Left rule, says Prahlad Patel

The BJP has attacked the Congress government for allowing the Popular Front of India (PFI) to take out a rally on the foundation day of the organisation in Kota on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:25 IST
Terror organizations, separatists gain ground under Congress and Left rule, says Prahlad Patel
Union Minister Prahlad Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has attacked the Congress government for allowing the Popular Front of India (PFI) to take out a rally on the foundation day of the organisation in Kota on Thursday. Union Minister Prahlad Patel said the Rajasthan government has given permission to the PFI rally in Kota. Under Congress or Left rule, terrorist or separatist organizations gain strength.

The Minister asked Congress leaders who take the name of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of non-violence, whether they give a chance to such organisations to gain strength. "A fake platform such as PFI has fuelled the issue of hijab. It is a platform from where terrorist actions and terrorists are launched," he said.

"The Congress once used to think that it was a national party, but the way it is going today, I will say that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's comment against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh or Delhi is a gali (slur). It means that Channi abuses and Priyanka Gandhi claps. Congress's face has come to the fore," said the Minister. Even before this, Rahul Gandhi had created the quarrel of South-North. "I think now Congress is not in that position and it is completely divide and rule," said the Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vaccine inventor

Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vacc...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022