Left Menu

UK urges Russia not to recognise breakaway regions as independent

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 00:01 IST
UK urges Russia not to recognise breakaway regions as independent
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said a request by Russia's parliament that President Vladimir Putin should recognise the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent showed "flagrant disregard" for Moscow's peace process commitments. "If this request were accepted, it would represent a further attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, signal an end to the Minsk process and demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday criticized the move by Russian lawmakers towards recognising the two Russian-backed breakaway regions as independent. (Writing by William Schomberg)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vaccine inventor

Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vacc...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022