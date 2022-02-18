Politics of opposing Indian culture won't work anymore: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Politics of opposing Indian culture will not work anymore, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Thursday as he hit out at opposition parties for dividing people on caste and communal lines.

He alleged that the opposition leaders, who were earlier against the culture of the country, are now wearing 'janeu' (sacred thread) over their clothes, visiting temples and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, as he credited the BJP for bringing about this change in the last five years.

The senior BJP leader held public programmes in Lakhimpur and Shravasti districts, drumming up support for party candidates. Voting will take place in Lakhimpur on February 23 and in Shravasti on February 27.

Sharma accused the opposition Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party of dividing people on the lines of casteism and communalism. “Today some leaders of the opposition are wearing janeu over their clothes and are also announcing their 'gotras'. They are ringing temple bell and also reciting Hanuman Chalisa. “Earlier, these parties worked for creating differences among the people by opposing the culture of India, but such disgusting politics of theirs is not going to work anymore,” he added. With the change of time, Uttar Pradesh has completely changed in the last five years, he said, adding that earlier political parties fought elections, but this time people are fighting the polls on behalf of the BJP.

He predicted a bigger victory for his party than 2017 and said the opposition parties will also not be able to touch the three-digit figure even together. He also lauded the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for transforming the law and order situation, improving education quality and employment situation in the state.

The BJP's government does not discriminate among people in doling out state benefits and welfare schemes, he said, highlighting his party's motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Elections to the 403 assembly seats in the state are being held in seven phases this time. Polling in first two phases was done on February 10 and 14 and the results will be announced on March 10. PTI KIS SRY

