Tunisia's speaker says the suspended parliament will inevitably return
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-02-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 01:42 IST
Tunisia's speaker, Rached Ghannouchi, said on Thursday that the suspended parliament will inevitably return, in the clearest challenge to President Kais Saied, who suspended Parliament in July and seized control of most powers, a move his opponents described as a coup.
Ghannouchi said in an opposition meeting that Tunisians will "get rid of dictatorship" and called on the opposition to unite to face the setback.
