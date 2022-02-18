Left Menu

Opposition raises "Governor go back" slogan in Kerala Assembly

Reminding him that the leader of opposition is a responsible person, he said they have an Assembly session ahead of them where they can discuss everything.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:10 IST
Opposition raises "Governor go back" slogan in Kerala Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PT): Kerala Assembly's budget session began on a stormy note on Monday with the opposition Congress-led UDF raising ''go back'' slogans against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and staged a protest sit-in at the portal of the House after boycotting the proceedings.

As soon as the Governor entered the Assembly hall to deliver his customary policy address, the opposition members started sloganeering and showed a banner and a series of placards, which could be read like 'Government-Governor unholy nexus' and that he signed the Lok Ayukta ordinance to protect Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Ordinance, brought by the Left government, had kicked up a political storm in the state recently as opposition parties raised objection against it, saying it would weaken the anti-corruption watchdog.

When the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan tried to say something, a visibly irritated Khan said it was not the time for protest. Reminding him that the leader of opposition is a ''responsible person'', he said they have an Assembly session ahead of them where they can discuss everything. Ignoring the intense sloganeering, he also started reading the policy document.

As soon as the address began, the opposition members walked out the Hall continuing their slogans and launched their sit-in at the door steps outside.

The Assembly witnessed the dramatic scenes a day after Governor Khan refused to sign the policy document of the CPI(M)-led LDF government, expressing strong displeasure over a letter written by it against the appointment of a senior journalist-turned politician in a key post in the Raj Bhavan.

The issue was resolved after the government, yielding to the Governor's pressure, replaced K R Jyothilal as principal secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) with a senior civil servant. It was Jyothilal who had written the letter on behalf of the government to the Raj Bhavan a few days ago citing the violation of prevailing conventions in the appointment of former BJP leader Hari S Kartha as Additional Personal Assistant to the Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022