Uttarakhand HC takes suo moto cognizance of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs of state

Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of the criminal cases registered against the MPs and MLAs of the state and directed the government to provide information on the registered and pending cases to the court by March 3.

There are a total of 70 MLAs and 8 MPs in the state.

The matter was heard in a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice NS Dhanik. It is worth mentioning that at present 14 MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress contesting the assembly elections are facing cases. Out of 626 candidates contesting the assembly elections in the state, 107 are facing cases in various cases. Of these, 61 are those who have serious criminal cases registered.

