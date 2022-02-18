Left Menu

Punjab Polls: Congress love for Pakistan is well known, says Haryana minister Anil Vij

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij took a dig at Congress, saying that the party's love for Pakistan is well known.

Vij tweeted, "Love for India's enemy Pakistan by the national and state (Punjab) leaders of Congress is well known. The people of Punjab have suffered most during wars with Pakistan. The people of Punjab will never vote for Pakistan lover Congress."

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. (ANI)

