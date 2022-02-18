Left Menu

Channi doesn't know importance of people of Bihar for Punjab: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday criticised his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for the controversial "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remarks. Nitish said that Channi does not know the importance of Bihar and its people in Punjab.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:06 IST
Channi doesn't know importance of people of Bihar for Punjab: Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday criticised his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for the controversial "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remarks. Nitish said that Channi does not know the importance of Bihar and its people in Punjab. "Congress has given a chance (to be a CM) to someone who does not know anything. He does not know the importance of Bihar and its people for Punjab. There is a feeling of respect and love for us among the people of Punjab. People from Bihar serve them so much. Many people from Punjab also come to our state to visit Patna Sahib to pay their respects and prayers to Guru Gobind Singhji," said Kumar while speaking to the media.

Channi made the controversial "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remarks during the campaign trail in Punjab. He reportedly asked the people of the state not to let the "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiyas" enter the state. On Wednesday, Channi, while addressing a roadshow, said, "Priyanka Gandhi (Congress national general secretary) is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. ...will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state. While he made the remark, Vadra could be seen standing beside him, smiling and applauding. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday clarified his controversial remark and said that his statement was being misconstrued.

"My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date have toiled hard and taken the state on the path of development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it," he said. Punjab is set to go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022