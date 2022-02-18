Channi doesn't know importance of people of Bihar for Punjab: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday criticised his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for the controversial "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remarks. Nitish said that Channi does not know the importance of Bihar and its people in Punjab. "Congress has given a chance (to be a CM) to someone who does not know anything. He does not know the importance of Bihar and its people for Punjab. There is a feeling of respect and love for us among the people of Punjab. People from Bihar serve them so much. Many people from Punjab also come to our state to visit Patna Sahib to pay their respects and prayers to Guru Gobind Singhji," said Kumar while speaking to the media.

Channi made the controversial "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remarks during the campaign trail in Punjab. He reportedly asked the people of the state not to let the "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiyas" enter the state. On Wednesday, Channi, while addressing a roadshow, said, "Priyanka Gandhi (Congress national general secretary) is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. ...will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state. While he made the remark, Vadra could be seen standing beside him, smiling and applauding. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday clarified his controversial remark and said that his statement was being misconstrued.

"My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date have toiled hard and taken the state on the path of development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it," he said. Punjab is set to go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

