Left Menu

Hijab row: SDPI backing BJP, alleges Congress

Dakshina Kannada Congress minority wing president Shahul Hameed alleged that the SDPI has been covertly supporting the BJP and never wanted to settle the issue. Hameed alleged that Yashpal Suvarna, BJP leader and vice- president of the Udupi government PU college development committee, blew the issue out of proportion without trying to solve it internally.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:17 IST
Hijab row: SDPI backing BJP, alleges Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the charge of Social Democratic Party of India that Congress is adopting 'double standards' on the hijab issue, Congress minority wing has hit back saying it is the SDPI which is providing fodder for the BJP to implement its agenda. Dakshina Kannada Congress minority wing president Shahul Hameed alleged that the SDPI has been covertly supporting the BJP and never wanted to settle the issue. He said the hijab issue, which surfaced in a college (in the coastal Udupi district), could have been resolved locally and the Congress was trying for it in the initial stages. Hameed alleged that Yashpal Suvarna, BJP leader and vice- president of the Udupi government PU college development committee, blew the issue out of proportion without trying to solve it internally. Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar had already made clear the stand of the Congress on the hijab issue. ''BJP is nurturing illusions that they can get political mileage out of the current controversy'', he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022