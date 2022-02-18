PM Modi hosts prominent Sikhs from across country at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted the prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence in the national capital ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. In a video, shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it was seen that the Sikhs also gave "Kirpaan" to the Prime Minister.

Some prominent Sikhs who were hosted by PM Modi were--Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee; Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh Ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi); Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar; Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal; Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar; Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib; Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib); Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht; Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahi. Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. (ANI)

