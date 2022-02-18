Mali's fight against Islamists now Mali's problem -France's Le Drian

Mali's capacity to fight against Islamist groups on its territory is now Mali's own problem, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday, a day after his government announced it was withdrawing from Mali.

"This is a Malian problem, it is not a French problem anymore", said le Drian in an interview with LCI television.

France and military allies said on Thursday they would leave Mali after almost a decade based there fighting Islamist insurgents around the Sahel, moving instead to Niger despite public disenchantment with Paris' role in the region.

