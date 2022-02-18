Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav facing harassment for not bowing before BJP, says Priyanka on conviction of RJD leader

Lending her support to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been convicted in the fodder scam, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the speciality of the politics of the BJP is that those who don't bow before the party face harassment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:10 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lending her support to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been convicted in the fodder scam, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the speciality of the politics of the BJP is that those who don't bow before the party face harassment. Vadra in a tweet said that those who don't bend before the "BJP brand of politics" face harassment. She said that she's hopeful that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader will eventually get justice.

"One of the key aspects of the BJP brand of politics is that those who don't bow (before the party) have to face harassment. Lalu Prasad Yadav is being attacked because of his uncompromising ways in politics. I'm hopeful that he will get justice," Vadra tweeted. Former Bihar chief minister was convicted in a case involving fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

