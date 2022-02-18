JP Nadda bashes SP supremo for harbouring terrorists, withdrawing cases against them

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national President JP Nadda on Friday slammed Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly giving shelter to terrorists and withdrawing cases against them. Addressing a public meeting at Fatehganj in Ayodhya, the BJP president said, "On 23 November 2007, there were bomb blasts in three courts of Uttar Pradesh. 15 people had been killed in the blast and 50 people were injured. Indian Mujahideen took responsibility for this. In these cases, the investigating agencies had caught one accused from Azamgarh and one from Jaunpur. A case was registered against them but Akhilesh withdrew the case from both the accused in 2012 when he was the Chief Minister. Later, the High Court said whether it is the government's job to save terrorists. This is the real face of SP."

"Akhilesh had protected the terrorists. I allege that as a Chief Minister, Akhilesh gave shelter to terrorists. He has misled the innocent people of Uttar Pradesh," he added. He further took a dig at Akhilesh for coming at a rally along with his father and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav saying that it shows that SP's ground is shaken.

"The very act of Akhilesh Yadav to bring his father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to address a rally shows that he is not contesting Uttar Pradesh elections but is contesting just to win his own Assembly seat," added BJP president. The BJP chief said that he had been in the government for many years then why, he didn't give constitutional status to OBCs. "Were you waiting for the Modi government for this work?" he added.

Nadda said that the desire of centuries is being fulfilled with the construction of Ram Temple and urged voters to ask them why they put obstacles in the construction of Ram temple. "Today people will come to ask you for votes. But when they come to ask for votes, then definitely ask them from which mouth, you have come to ask for votes. It was you, it was your government who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram," he said.

"When people from other party come here to ask you for votes, then tell them why your government had fired on kar sevaks? You should also ask the Congress party why did you do the work of hanging the Ram temple issue in the court?" Nadda added. The BJP President said the abolition of Article 370 was our dream and this dream was also fulfilled when the government was formed at the Centre.

"Triple talaq is not applicable in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries, but due to appeasement, Congress could not abolish triple talaq," he said. Nadda said that before 2014, there were only 15 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has got 59 medical colleges.

"The opposition used to make fun of the Jan Dhan account, but these accounts came in handy during the lockdown. 500-500 rupees were sent to the poor. Lakhs of houses were built in the state. A health cover of 5 lakhs was given to fight against serious diseases. In the assembly elections, the vote is not for an individual but for the ideology. Said, no one has done more for farmers than Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. He further said that today, an international airport is being built in Ayodhya and people from any corner of the world will reach Ayodhya directly and have a darshan of the Ramlala.

Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

