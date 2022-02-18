No central agencies could find anything against me in last seven years, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that no central agencies could find anything against him despite multiple raids in the last seven years. Kejriwal was addressing a press conference in Bathinda, with the last few hours of the campaigning left for the Punjab Assembly polls.

"Delhi Police, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies carried out raids at my office and residence in the last seven years, but no agency could find anything against me," said Kejriwal during the press conference. Punjab is set to go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

