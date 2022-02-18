BJP will win all Assembly seats in Mainpuri, says Adityanath at rally in SP's bastion

Launching a scathing attack on the top leadership of Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is winning all four Assembly constituencies in Mainpuri, which is considered Yadav family bastion. While addressing the rally, the Chief Minister exuded confidence in winning all four seats of Mainpuri. "Leaders of SP lost their temper seeing their imminent defeat in the Karhal Assembly constituency. The attack on the Union Minister candidate SP Singh Baghel is an example of their cowardliness," he said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from the Karhal seat.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Azamgarh chose Akhilesh Yadav as its Member of Parliament. "But since he didn't visit Azamgarh even once in COVID time, he couldn't gather the courage to fight from there," he added. Taking a dig at the SP he added, "I have come here to assure you that I have sent the bulldozer for repair. After March 10 we will begin running the bulldozer again. People will end the 'garmi' of politicians feeling too enthusiastic after 10 March."

He said that SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) brought misfortune for the people of UP during their rule. "Before 2017 anarchy was prevalent in the state and there was no safety of daughters, women or businessmen. But after the BJP rule in the state, people can themselves see the difference," the Chief Minister added. The seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. Polling for the first two phases of the elections has been held. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

