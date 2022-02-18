Left Menu

Kirit Somaiya has lost his mental balance, says Sanjay Raut

Following Bhartiya Janta Party's leader Kirit Somaiya visit to Alibag in order to check Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 19 buildings, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP leader and asserted that Somaiya will definitely land in jail.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:59 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters on Anvay suicide case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya going on a trail to identify assets owned by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, the Rajya Sabha MP of the Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut claimed that the BJP leader has "lost his mental balance". Somaiya had alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister's wife own 19 bungalows in the Korlai village in the Konkan parts of the state, and he would be going to the area to identify the assets himself.

Reacting to the claims of the BJP leader, Raut slammed Somaiya, and said that he would definitely land in jail. Somaiya and the Shiv Sena leaders have been in recent times been involved in a war of words, and the BJP leader has recently written to the Centre to enquire into attacks on him allegedly by the Shiv Sena workers. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Raut said that Somaiya is "a mad, thief, and dacoit and he is finding his road to jail". The Shiv Sena leader also challenged Somaiya to show the proof of his claims that the Maharashtra Chief Minister owns 19 bungalows.

He also stated that Somaiya sees his own illegal bungalow in his dream. Citing the case of Anvay Naik's death by suicide, Shiv Sena MP said that the "BJP is the solely responsible for Naik dying by suicide".

"Naik was threatened two times, and then he might have tried to commit suicide. Naik was a small businessman and an architect. The BJP forced him to take the extreme step. The BJP wanted to eradicate Marathis from Maharashtra. Somaiya is one of the murderers of Anvay Naik," alleged Raut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

