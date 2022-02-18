Left Menu

Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by 2023, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that a grand Ram temple will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023. He made the statement during a rally in the Karhal Assembly seat where the former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is facing the Union Minister of state S P S Baghel.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:34 IST
Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by 2023, says Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Karhal, Mainpuri, UP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that a grand Ram temple will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023. He made the statement during a rally in the Karhal Assembly seat where the former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is facing the Union Minister of state S P S Baghel. The UP Chief Minister also stated that the Ram temple will be a 'Rashtra Mandir' of India. Karhal is in the Mainpuri district of UP.

The BJP's UP campaign had begun with the unveiling of the redevelopment works of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and the party is pitching the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the ongoing polls as one of its major achievements. The Chief Minister during the rally further said, "The double engine governments at the Centre and the state is giving double doses of ration to the people, and hence the votes will also go to the BJP only".

The Chief Minister also asserted that the BJP government has waived off debt of more than 86 lakh farmers in the state when the party came in power in 2017. We have also given farmers the facility of tube wells and an uninterrupted power supply. The seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. Polling for the first two phases of the elections has been held. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022