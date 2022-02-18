Kremlin denies nuclear drills will inflame tensions further
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Friday rejected the idea that Russia's nuclear exercises would further inflame tensions with the West, saying that military drills were part of a routine training process and were transparent.
Russia announced the drills earlier and said they would take place on Saturday. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would likely oversee them from Russia's "situation centre" as they required the president to take part. He declined to elaborate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal to be held on February 27: Notification.
U.S. confirms counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria
COVID-19: Schools re-open for classes 8-12 in West Bengal
U.S. special forces launch counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria
US Defence Department conducts counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria