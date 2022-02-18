Left Menu

Kremlin denies nuclear drills will inflame tensions further

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022
The Kremlin on Friday rejected the idea that Russia's nuclear exercises would further inflame tensions with the West, saying that military drills were part of a routine training process and were transparent.

Russia announced the drills earlier and said they would take place on Saturday. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would likely oversee them from Russia's "situation centre" as they required the president to take part. He declined to elaborate.

