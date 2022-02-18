Puducherry Assembly summoned on Feb 23

The Puducherry Assembly has been summoned to meet on February 23, a communique said on Friday.

In the release issued by Assembly Secretary R Mounissamy, it said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has summoned the session to meet at 9.30 am on February 23.

This is the second session of the 15th Assembly constituted in the wake of the polls held on April 6 last year. The first session of the 15th Assembly was held for a week in August 2021.

There are 30 elected and three nominated legislators in the House. The ruling AINRC has 10 members, BJP (6), Independents (6), DMK (6), Congress (2) and nominated legislators (three).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)