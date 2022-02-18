Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly summoned on Feb 23

The first session of the 15th Assembly was held for a week in August 2021.There are 30 elected and three nominated legislators in the House. The ruling AINRC has 10 members, BJP 6, Independents 6, DMK 6, Congress 2 and nominated legislators three.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:44 IST
Puducherry Assembly summoned on Feb 23
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry Assembly has been summoned to meet on February 23, a communique said on Friday.

In the release issued by Assembly Secretary R Mounissamy, it said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has summoned the session to meet at 9.30 am on February 23.

This is the second session of the 15th Assembly constituted in the wake of the polls held on April 6 last year. The first session of the 15th Assembly was held for a week in August 2021.

There are 30 elected and three nominated legislators in the House. The ruling AINRC has 10 members, BJP (6), Independents (6), DMK (6), Congress (2) and nominated legislators (three).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022