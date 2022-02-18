Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris to meet NATO chief in Munich on Friday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:46 IST
US vice president Kamala Harris Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden warned the threat of Russia invading Ukraine was "very high".

Biden on Thursday said the door to a diplomatic solution remains open but "my sense is this will happen in the next several days," referring to a Russian invasion. Earlier in the day, pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine accused government forces of shelling a village on Friday while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases in contrast to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

During her three-day visit to the conference, Harris will also meet leaders of three Baltic States later on Friday and continue her visit with meetings with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other world leaders on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

