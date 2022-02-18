Left Menu

Priyanka expresses support for Lalu Prasad, says one who refuses to bow before BJP is harassed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:16 IST
Priyanka expresses support for Lalu Prasad, says one who refuses to bow before BJP is harassed
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed support for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam case, and said an important aspect of the BJP's politics is that the one who refuses to bow before it is harassed in every possible way.

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Yadav in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam.

Soon after the conviction, the ailing 73-year-old politician was shifted to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then he was admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Expressing support for Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''This is an important aspect of BJP's politics that the one who refuses to bow before them is harassed in every possible way.'' ''Lalu Prasad Yadav ji is being attacked because of this politics. I hope he will definitely get justice,'' the Congress general secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022