Look nowhere else, just vote for me: Sirathu's independent candidate Chheddu

''Don't look here, don't look there. Just look towards Chheddu in 2022,'' reads a metal sheet, fashioned out of an oil can, that hangs from the neck of Chheddu Chamar.

He recites the same words in Hindi as he goes campaigning in Sirathu assembly constituency, where Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is the BJP candidate and Pallavi Patel represents the Samajwadi Party alliance.

Chheddu Chamar, whose voice reminds some of yesteryears’ Bollywood actor Om Prakash, has been fighting elections for over two decades. His day job is selling utensils on a cycle.

As he beats a small drum, also hanging from his neck, he is the centre of attraction in the busy market.

''I am contesting polls for the past 22 years. I am an old candidate, who has fought three assembly elections, two Lok Sabha elections, zila panchayat election and block-level election,'' the 51-year-old says. When asked about his chances against Maurya and Patel, he says, ''I cannot talk of defeating someone. It will happen if there is 'kripaa' (benevolence) of Narayan.'' Chheddu says he campaigns in the constituency almost daily from 6.00 am to 5.00 pm, and then returns to his home.

He also refused to tell the work, he will undertake if he wins.

''First let me become an MLA, then I will tell you. As of now, I cannot say anything to you,'' he reasoned.

Chheddu who has two sons and a daughter has declared movable properties worth Rs 20,500. His wife Urmila, too has declared Rs 20,500. As far as the immovable assets are concerned, Chheddu has a kutcha house worth Rs 1,50,000. Chheddu claimed that he does not consume liquor, nor does he smoke or eat non-vegetarian food, and not indulge in gambling either but eats 'paan' (betel leaf).

As the independent candidate was speaking about himself and the elections, some onlookers could not help laughing.

Some of the onlookers said that they will support him, prompting the independent candidate to grin.

Amar Singh said, ''Chheddu has been contesting elections for a long time, and he should get an opportunity at least once.'' Chheddu also finds another supporter in Umesh Mishra, who too said he will support him.

''Chheddu's strong points are his determination and the spirit of never say die. It is due to this that he has been contesting elections for over two decades. However, I also feel that if Chheddu was in any big party, then he would have won the elections, and would have been in a position to help people,'' said Rajesh Kumar, another onlooker.

