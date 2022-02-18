Left Menu

Punjab polls: Congress couldn't supply water in 70 years, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed Congress saying that it could not provide water supply to villages in Punjab in 70 years.

ANI | Jalalabad (Punjab) | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:02 IST
Punjab polls: Congress couldn't supply water in 70 years, says Kejriwal
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Jalalabad. (Photo credit: Twitter@AAPPunjab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed Congress saying that it could not provide water supply to villages in Punjab in 70 years. Addressing a Nukkad Sabha (a street corner meeting) in Jalalabad, ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Kejriwal alleged that there no water supply in 150 villages in the Congress-ruled state.

"There's no water supply in 150 villages, don't know what they've (Congress) done in last 5 years, they couldn't even supply water in last 70 years but we'll ensure water supply to every village once our government is formed," he said. Kejriwal has been campaigning in the pol-bound state for the past few days. He held a roadshow in Pathankot on Thursday. Earlier he also campaigned in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur district.

Kejriwal and the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann conduct a roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency on February 16. Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022